Jun 25, 2025, 1:27 PM

At least 10 people killed in Colombia landslide

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – A landslide triggered by heavy rains killed at least 10 people and injured eight others Tuesday near the Colombian city of Medellin.

Locals were warned to evacuate the area in the municipality of Bello, which remained vulnerable to landslides, the governor of the Antioquia department Andres Julian Rendon said while confirming the casualties.

At least 15 people were still missing after the tragedy, which was caused by flooding in a ravine, according to media reports, AFP reported.

Images shared by local media showed houses buried under the earth on a mountain bordering Colombia's second-biggest city.

At least five people were killed in a landslide in another Medellin suburb, Sabaneta, last month.

