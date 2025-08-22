Situation in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah remains tense after attack

Late last night and into the early hours of this morning, heavy fighting broke out near the residence of Lahur Sheikh Jangi in Sulaymaniyah, resulting in deaths and injuries among the forces involved, according to local Kurdish media.

reported that the clashes erupted after Lahur Sheikh Jangi refused to surrender to security forces amid heightened tensions, military reinforcements, and the heavy deployment of security units around the area.

The Deputy Head of the Sulaymaniyah Court announced yesterday that an arrest warrant had been issued against Lahur Sheikh Jangi by the “Asayish Investigation Court” under Article 56 of the Iraqi Penal Code.

As a result, a large security force surrounded the Lalazar Hotel on Sarjnar Street in Sulaymaniyah, where Lahur Sheikh Jangi and his family were staying.

Later, the security force encircling the Lalazar Hotel demanded his surrender. However, Sheikh Jangi released a video message in front of his residence saying: “These forces have decided to attack. This may be my last message, and I will die fighting.”

At 3:32 a.m., intense clashes with heavy and light weapons broke out between security forces and Sheikh Jangi’s loyalists in the Lalazar area. The fighting lasted nearly four hours and ended with the arrest of Lahur and his brother Polad Sheikh Jangi, according to Roj News Agency.

The site currently remains tense, with heavy deployment of internal security forces and media presence.

