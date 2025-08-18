Iran, Armenia to ink 3 MoUs in housing, transportation

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh, who is accompanying President Pezeshkian on his visit to Armenia, stated that several MoUs will be inked between Iran and the Republic of Armenia in the fields of transit, housing, etc.

According to the scheduled program, Iran’s roads minister will hold high-level meetings with the Armenian officials in the fields of transportation, housing and infrastructure.

One of these MoU is related to cooperation in the field of housing, another is related to transit and logistics, and the third memorandum of understanding is related to the creation of new border infrastructure between the two countries.

This trip provides a good opportunity to take effective steps at high and specialized levels to develop transportation and economic relations between the two countries and to activate existing capacities for the benefit of the peoples of Iran and Armenia.

Pezeshkian arrived in Yerevan on Monday evening at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

MA/6564167