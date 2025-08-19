Iran, Armenia target to increase trade volume to $3 billion

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade stressed the need to increase economic and trade cooperation between the two countries and increase the volume of exchanges to three billion dollars.

Atabak made the remarks during the visit of President Masoud Pezeshkian to Armenia and in his meeting with the Armenian economy minister.

The formation of a joint working group with the presence of deputies from both sides in order to accelerate implementation of agreements and facilitate transactions to realize a three billion dollar trade in the field of industry and trade was a joint proposal of the Iranian and Armenian ministers in this meeting.

MNA/IRN85916740