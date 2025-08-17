6.0-magnitude quake hits Indonesia's Central Sulawesi

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency reported that the quake occurred at 5:38 a.m. Jakarta time (2238 GMT), with the epicenter located on land at a depth of 10 km, 18 km northwest of Poso Regency.

Strong tremors were felt in Poso Pesisir District, including the villages of Masani, Tokorondo, Towu, Pinedapa, Tangkura, and Lape, lasting for about 15 seconds and prompting many residents to rush outdoors for safety.

The Poso Regional Disaster Management Agency immediately carried out field monitoring and coordination with local authorities. Preliminary data showed 29 people were injured.

In neighboring Sigi Regency, residents felt moderate shaking for about seven seconds, though no casualties or damage have been reported.

