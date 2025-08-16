  1. Politics
Pezeshkian set to visit Armenia, Azerbaijan

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will pay an official visit to Armenia and Belarus on Monday.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will have a two-day trip to Armenia and Belarus on Monday, Mahdi Sanaei Advisor to the President of Iran announced.

Strengthening bilateral relations, especially in the business field and signing documents, is one of the goals of the trip, he said.

Azerbaijani website "Report" said on Tuesday that as part of the visit, a business forum will be held in Yerevan on August 19, bringing together representatives of Iran’s industries, including road construction, agriculture, logistics, pharmaceuticals, engineering services, and light manufacturing.

Earlier this month on August 7, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his boss, President Pezeshkian, was scheduled to travel to Armenia and also to China in the near future.

