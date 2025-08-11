UK F-35 stealth jet makes emergency landing in Japan

The £88m aircraft, one of the world’s most advanced combat jets, landed at the Kagoshima international airport at around 11.30am local time.

It was operating from the HMS Prince of Wales as part of the UK Carrier Strike Group in the Indo-Pacific.

Runway operations were suspended for nearly 20 minutes while the jet was moved to a taxiway for checks, Kyodo News reported.

The Japanese defence ministry confirmed the plane had suffered an engineering issue and was undergoing inspections to enable it to rejoin the carrier group as soon as possible, according to the Telegraph.

Footage showed the plane parked near the international airport’s runway with no visible damage.

The UK Carrier Strike Group, which includes the HMS Prince of Wales and multiple escort ships, is carrying out joint exercises with Japanese and American forces under Operation Highmast, aimed at demonstrating Britain’s security commitments in the Indo-Pacific.

The drills began on 4 August and were scheduled to run until 12 August.

This is the second such incident involving a British F-35B fighter in less than two months.

Another F-35B jet from the same strike group was stranded in India for more than five weeks following an emergency landing in June.

That jet had diverted to the Thiruvananthapuram airport in the southern state of Kerala on 14 June due to bad weather over the Indian Ocean and low fuel, before reporting a hydraulic system fault that affected its landing gear, brakes and control surfaces.

