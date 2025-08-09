China to continue energy cooperation with all countries

"China is carrying normal economic and energy cooperation with all countries of the world, including Russia – this is lawful and rightful," the spokesman said in the comment posted on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"We will continue taking reasonable measures to ensure energy security in accordance with the interests of our country," Guo said.

In 2024, China purchased 108.47 million metric tons of oil and 8.3 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas from Russia. Deliveries over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline totaled about 31 billion cubic meters.

MNA/