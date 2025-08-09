Yemen military hits 3 Israeli targets in drone strikes

The spokesperson for Yemen’s armed forces announced three successful operations against Israeli positions.

According to Yemen’s Al-Masirah network, Yahya Saree, spokesperson for Yemen’s armed forces, said in a statement, “We carried out three military operations using three drones.”

“In this series of operations, Ben Gurion Airport and two other targets in Beersheba and Ashkelon were struck,” the statement added.

Saree said the operations successfully hit their targets.

He stressed that the triple operation was “in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their combatants, and in response to the genocidal crimes and starvation imposed by the enemy in Gaza.”

Saree further warned all companies cooperating with ports in the occupied Palestinian territories that their ships, regardless of destination, will be targeted.

He urged such companies to “immediately stop all cooperation with these ports to ensure the safety of their ships and crews.”

