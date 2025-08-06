Pakistan to begin repatriation of 1.3m Afghan PoR holders

The federal government has informed the provinces that the formal repatriation and deportation of over 1.3 million Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards will begin on Sept 1, Dawn reports.

The decision follows the interior ministry’s announcement on July 31 that PoR cardholders — the last category of Afghans legally residing in Pakistan without visas — became unlawful residents after their cards expired on June 30.

A letter from the interior ministry, dated Aug 4, was sent to the chief secretaries and police chiefs of the four provinces, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, detailing the implementation of the ongoing Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP).



“It has been decided that the voluntary return of PoR cardholders shall commence forthwith, while the formal repatriation and deportation process will take effect from Sept 1, 2025,” the letter said.

Besides, the ministry said that repatriation of illegal foreign nationals, including Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, would continue as per the earlier decision under the IFRP.



In the letter, the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON were instructed to provide databases of PoR cardholders to provincial, divisional and district committees. The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) will facilitate the deregistration of returning Afghans at transit areas and border terminals, with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) supporting repatriation at designated border crossings.

The ministry also directed provincial governments and relevant agencies to map all PoR cardholders and devise action plans for repatriation. It called for designated transit areas for deportees, along with transportation and financial arrangements.

IFRP’s implementation

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Steering Committee (PSC) took place on Monday to discuss the IFRP’s implementation. Acco­rding to the minutes, the committee directed district administrations, police and Special Branch to form teams and hold jirgas with Afghan elders to encourage voluntary repatriation. Additi­onally, deputy commissioners across the provinces were tasked with remapping PoR cardholders.

The PSC decided that Nadra and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) should reestablish the Peshawar and Landi Kotal transit points to full operational capacity.

The forum also recommended that the Commissionerate of Afghan Refugees de-notify the refugee camps, as they no longer serve any purpose. It requested the Commissionerate to provide details on registration categories and the number of individuals still residing in the camps.

Regarding local transit points for deportation, the PSC clarified that the relevant deputy commissioner, with military authorities’ advice and Nadra’s guidance, should decide the fate of local deportees. The meeting stressed that these points would only be used for local deportees, with Torkham remaining the primary exit point.

Official sources told Dawn that Pakistani authorities had informed their Afghan counterparts earlier in March this year that PoR cards would not be extended beyond June 30, 2025.



According to the UNHCR, over 1.3 million Afghans were living in Pakistan as of June 30, 2025. Of this, over half (717,945) were in KP, while 326,584 resided in Balochistan, 195,188 in Punjab, 75,510 in Sindh, and 43,154 in Islamabad.

In 2004-05, the Pakistani government, with assistance from the UNHCR, issued PoR cards to Afghan refugees, and in 2016, Afghan Citizenship Cards (ACC) were introduced through an amendment to the Foreigners Act 1946.

UNHCR voices concern

Meanwhile, UNHCR, in a statement, expressed concern over Pakistan’s intention to forcibly return Afghan refugees holding PoR cards. “Over the past days, UNHCR has received reports of arrests and detention of Afghans across the country, including PoR cardholders,” it said.

The UN agency said it acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s generosity in hosting refugees for over 40 years amid its own challenges. However, given that those holding PoR cards have been recognised as refugees for decades, their forced return is contrary to Pakistan’s long-standing humanitarian approach to this group and would constitute a violation of the principle of non-refoulement.

RHM/