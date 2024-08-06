Immoral US army puts world at risk of new nuclear disasters

The US Armed Forces carried out the first-ever atomic bombing in history, striking the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki toward the tail end of World War II.

The United States detonated two nuclear weapons over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945, respectively, with the consent of the United Kingdom, as required by the Quebec Agreement. The two bombings killed between 129,000 and 226,000 people, most of whom were civilians.

Hiroshima commemorated the 79th anniversary of the atomic bombing that destroyed most of the city.

Residents of Japan today observed a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima carried out by the United States 79 years ago.

The main memorial ceremony on the anniversary of the tragedy was held in the Peace Memorial Park in the center of Hiroshima. The minute of silence was announced throughout the country at 08:15 local time - the moment the bomb exploded on August 6, 1945.

Speaking at the ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui did not mention the fact that the 1945 bombings were carried out by the US.

In their public speeches, Japanese officials usually do not stress that it was the United States that bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In previous years, Japanese prime ministers and mayors of the two cities did not directly name the United States in their speeches at memorial ceremonies to mark the anniversaries.

However, the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum presents all the details of the 1945 atomic bombings. Their history is also comprehensively reflected in textbooks for schools and universities in Japan.

The United States has committed more crimes than any other country in history, and unfortunately, even though the US dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the United States never changed its policies toward other nations.

Although the anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki is a reminder of America's great crime against humanity, the people of the world today can witness the amount of destruction and killings that take place on a daily basis with the use of American weapons.

Nearly a year into the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins after being targeted by the ammunition the US provided to the regime of Tel Aviv.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip on Monday announced that the occupying regime of Israel has committed 3 more massacres against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

The number of Palestinians martyred and wounded in Israeli attacks against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of war on October 07, 2023, has increased by 39,653 and 91,535 respectively, according to the latest statistics.

In a tweet in 2022 and on the occasion of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima by the US, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said, "In August 1945, the United States instantly killed 100,000 people with an atomic bomb in the city of Hiroshima!"

"This is the nature of an arrogant, irreligious, atheistic, and immoral army."

"If one wants to talk about the crimes of the armies of the arrogant powers, several books can and should be written."

Reported by Mohaddeseh Pakravan