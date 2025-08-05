Over 1 mn Arbaeen pilgrims have crossed Iran border into Iraq

"Since the beginning of the month of Safar (over the past ten days) to date, one million Iranian pilgrims have crossed shared borders with Iraq, of whom about 250,000 have returned to the country," General Goudarzi said on Tuesday, speaking to reporters.

The commander added that "as many as 63,000 pilgrims from other countries have crossed Iran's shared borders into Iraq, of whom 40,000 have returned to the country."

He pointed out that pilgrims from other countries use the Chazzabeh border crossing to come and go to neighboring Iraq while and the Shalamcheh border is intended for nationals who have legal residence.

