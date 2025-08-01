UAE, Iraq welcome growing int'l recognition of Palestine

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iraq on Thursday welcomed recent announcements by several countries regarding the recognition of the State of Palestine, describing the move as "significant" and "historic steps" toward achieving justice for the Palestinian people.

In a statement issued by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that international recognition of Palestine would enhance prospects for lasting peace and contribute to long-term regional stability.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that supporting the Palestinian cause is a moral and humanitarian responsibility of the international community, calling for further similar actions to advance the peace process.

According to a statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, the increased international recognition of Palestine represents support for the process aimed at achieving justice for the Palestinian people and paving the way for the establishment of the independent State of Palestine.

RHM/