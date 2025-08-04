  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 4, 2025, 1:57 PM

Two killed by Israeli strike on farm near Jenin's Qabatiya

Two killed by Israeli strike on farm near Jenin's Qabatiya

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – At least two people were killed after Israeli forces struck an agricultural shed near the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, in the northern West Bank, on Monday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death of 33-year-old Youssef al-Amer, while the Palestinian Red Crescent said it had recovered the body of an unidentified victim. Witnesses reported seeing an Israeli military bulldozer removing another body, as Israeli media sources claimed the strike killed three people, Al Mayadeen reported.

Locals discovered human remains in the agricultural shed that Israeli forces had demolished, first shelling it, then setting it ablaze while surrounding the young men trapped inside, after Palestinian fighters engaged an Israeli special operations unit that had raided the town.

Israeli forces fired shells at the agricultural shed, completely burning it down, before a military bulldozer demolished what remained. Following the assault, the troops withdrew entirely from Qabatiya.

MNA/

News ID 235042
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News