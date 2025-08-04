Two killed by Israeli strike on farm near Jenin's Qabatiya

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death of 33-year-old Youssef al-Amer, while the Palestinian Red Crescent said it had recovered the body of an unidentified victim. Witnesses reported seeing an Israeli military bulldozer removing another body, as Israeli media sources claimed the strike killed three people, Al Mayadeen reported.

Locals discovered human remains in the agricultural shed that Israeli forces had demolished, first shelling it, then setting it ablaze while surrounding the young men trapped inside, after Palestinian fighters engaged an Israeli special operations unit that had raided the town.

Israeli forces fired shells at the agricultural shed, completely burning it down, before a military bulldozer demolished what remained. Following the assault, the troops withdrew entirely from Qabatiya.

MNA/