Yemeni army conducts 3 drone ops. against Israeli targets

In a statement on Sunday evening. the Yemeni military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that the Yemeni armed forces had carried out three precise drone operations against Israeli targets in response to the crimes of the Zionist regime and also in response to the Zionists storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its desecration.

According to the statement, the Yemeni army drone unit targeted three Zionist regime's targets with three drones.

"In this operation, two military targets in the Jaffa and Ashkelon districts and another target in the port of Haifa in occupied Palestine were attacked," Saree said.

MNA