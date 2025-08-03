Pezeshkian, Zardari stress need for steppe-up bilateral ties

President Asif Ali Zardari hosted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the Presidency in Islamabad on Sunday, where they had a meeting during the latter’s two-day visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan and Iran share close ties and have signed multiple agreements across sectors such as energy and trade, the local Pakistani Dawn English-language newspaper cited a Pakistani Presidency's statement as reporting.

According to the statement, both sides “reaffirmed their commitment to further broaden bilateral cooperation in diverse fields” and “emphasised the importance of enhancing bilateral ties in wide-ranging and mutually beneficial areas.”

President Zardari was quoted as saying that Pakistan and Iran enjoy brotherly relations rooted in shared religion, culture and mutual respect.

“The two leaders exchanged views on major regional and international developments and stressed the need for coordinated diplomatic efforts to prevent the escalation of conflicts and to promote peace, security, and stability in the region,” the statement added.

The president appreciated Iran’s positions on regional issues and acknowledged the Islamic Republic’s consistent support for regional cooperation.

He expressed gratitude for Iran’s solidarity during critical moments, and reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to working closely with Tehran for a peaceful and prosperous future.

President Zardari also thanked Iranian Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for his consistent support for the Muslim people.

“President Zardari strongly condemned the unprovoked Israeli aggression against Iran and lauded the bravery and unity of the Iranian nation during the recent 12‑day war,” the statement added. “He expressed hope that President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit would further solidify the brotherly relations between the two countries.

“President Pezeshkian thanked the leadership and people of Pakistan for their support during the 12‑day war and appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in advocating de‑escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy for the peaceful resolution of disputes,” the statement concluded.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the Pakistani and Iranian leadership were eager to raise bilateral trade volume between the two countries to $10 billion at the earliest, according to a joint statement.

The announcement was made as the two countries signed 12 agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Premier Shehbaz and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressing a joint press briefing, according to Dawn.

“Both countries signed a number of documents to transform them into agreements and to realise the potential of $10bn trade target, adding that the respective delegations from the two sides would further hold detailed meetings to move forward in this regard,” according to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

During the bilateral meeting, which took place before the joint press briefing, both sides discussed the broad aspects of their bilateral ties, brotherly relations, religious and cultural ties, and held comprehensive talks to further boost them.

Speaking during the joint press briefing, PM Sharif condemned how Israel, on June 13, attacked Iran’s nuclear sites. According to the Iranian government, 610 people were killed during the war, while rights groups put the figure at 974.

“Israel, without any rhyme or reason, unleashed aggression against Iran, which was not only strongly condemned by the government of Pakistan but by the entire 240 million Pakistani people, as there was no reason for Israel to stoke war,” PM Shehbaz was quoted as saying.

According to the report, the prime minister also expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of Iranian generals, scientists and civilians during the conflict and prayed for the departed souls and the injured for their early recovery.

He also lauded the Iranian leadership for showing bravery and wisdom during the Israeli aggression and said the Iranian forces and the people faced the aggression and exposed the Israeli defense system with volleys of retaliatory missile attacks.

PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance over Iran’s right to a nuclear programme for peaceful purposes under the UN charter, saying that Pakistan would stand by its stance.

In the fight against terrorism, he said both sides shared views that it could not be tolerated at any cost. “If anyone in Iran was affected by terrorism, it was akin to a victim of terror in Pakistan,” he said.

The premier further said that the two brotherly countries would take effective measures to eliminate terrorism.

The prime minister, on behalf of the people and the government of Pakistan, welcomed the president on his maiden visit to Pakistan.

In his remarks, President Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for the position adopted by the parliament, government and the people of Pakistan for supporting Iran during the 10-day Israeli aggression.

He said the bonds of affinities and affection between the two countries and nations were deeply rooted in religion, culture and history, citing poetic verses of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, in which he stressed upon unity among the Muslim countries.

“Advancing the neighbourhood policy is among the priorities of Iran’s foreign policy, as Pakistan is not only our neighbour but also a brotherly country,” he added.

The president expressed his satisfaction that, fortunately, serious and sincere efforts were being initiated by both sides for cooperation in diverse fields, and to take their current trade volume of $3bn to the projected target of $10bn.

President Pezeshkian said that his government was determined to take steps to implement these agreements, while the development of land, sea and air routes would facilitate trade.

