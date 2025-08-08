Iran main factor in spread of regional peace, stability

Speaking in his weekly press briefing in Islamabad, he pointed to his country's efforts to mediate between Tehran and Washington, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran is an important neighbor and a fundamental factor for lasting peace and stability in the region.

The spokesman then pointed to the recent visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Pakistan, noting that the high-ranking officials of the two countries exchanged their views on the latest regional and international issues.

Iran and Pakistan have rich relations in the fields of trade, culture, border, and people-to-people exchanges, and this reflects the brotherly relations of the two countries, he stressed.

In response to a question on Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, also known as the Peace Pipeline, the spokesman stated that technical teams of the two countries are getting in touch with each other and any further developments on the project will be announced.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shafqat Ali Khan pointed to escalation of the Zionist regime's aggression against Gazans, stating that Pakistan's position against Israel is "principled and clear", and Islamabad will never recognize Israeli regime.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in the historic city of Lahore, the capital of Punjab province on Saturday August 2 at the head of a high-ranking delegation on the first leg of his official visit to Pakistan.

The continuous phone calls between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the past months, especially in light of the recent military tensions in the region, indicate the serious will of both sides to deepen bilateral cooperation.

