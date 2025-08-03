Iran, Pakistan discuss linking economic corridor to Europe

Secretary of Iran's Supreme Council of the Free Trade-Industrial and Special Economic Zones Reza Masrour has said the establishment of a joint free trade zone and linking the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) through Iran to Russia and Europe could be put on the agenda of Tehran-Islamabad trade relations.

Speaking in a meeting with Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Masrour said on Sunday that good neighborliness can pave the way for increased trade, activation of joint production capacities, and the flourishing of economic exchanges between Iran and Pakistan.

The two officials met as part of the official visit of President Masoud Pezeshkian and his accompanying delegation to Pakistan, which began on Saturday.

Iran and Pakistan, as two friendly nations with a common history and civilization, possess the necessary potential to expand cooperation in all sectors, Masrour added.

Elaborating on areas of mutual interest for enhancing bilateral relations, he said cultivating rice via offshore farming and processing it in Chabahar Free Zone can be put on agenda as Iran is facing water shortages.

The issuance of multi-entry visas to traders from both countries, the establishment of a joint free trade zone, and linking the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) through Iran to Russia and Europe are key initiatives that could lead to a surge in economic relations between the two countries, the Iranian official further said.

Kamal Khan welcomed the proposals, describing them as an important factor in boosting current economic exchanges, which are estimated at around $3 billion.

RHM/