Over 600 CNG stations provided free gas during 12-day war

Despite direct attacks on oil depots in Rey and Shahran, fuel supply continued uninterrupted, with a historic record set in product distribution. Meanwhile, over 600 CNG stations voluntarily provided free natural gas as part of a collective campaign.

The oil industry faced a severe and unprecedented challenge during the 12-day war. Gasoline consumption spiked by more than 50%—a record high that could have severely disrupted fuel supply without crisis management, industry coordination, and technical infrastructure.

Nevertheless, the distribution of petroleum products remained steady and secure, demonstrating the fuel industry’s high resilience and operational capacity. The National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) relied on multi-layered strategies, refinery capabilities, fuel station owners' collaboration, and smart monitoring tools to ensure an effective and coordinated response.

Ali-Asghar Abbasi, deputy CEO of NIOPDC, explained the managerial, technical, and logistical efforts behind fuel supply during the crisis. He said: "During the critical days, over 600 CNG stations across the country voluntarily provided free natural gas without any official order. This humanitarian effort reflects the solidarity and sense of responsibility among fuel station owners."

He noted that this initiative significantly increased daily natural gas supply by up to 2 million cubic meters. "While average CNG supply in 2024 was about 19 million cubic meters, it had dropped to around 17 million in May. The exact impact of this cooperation is evident in the latest statistics," he added.

MNA/Shana.ir