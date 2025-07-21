Iran achieved a great victory over Israel regime

Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani received an Iranian delegation from Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee for a meeting.

In this meeting, al-Mashhadani congratulated the recent victory of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the confrontation with the Zionist regime and emphasized that the Israeli regime had the direct support of the United States and other countries in the recent war, but Iran achieved a great victory over the Israeli regime.

During the war, the Zionists took refuge in shelters and lived in fear, while the people of Iran lived their normal lives and climbed from the roofs of their houses and mocked the Zionist regime, he said, while referring to the effect the 12-day imposed war had on the people of Iran and Israel.

Emphasizing that the people of Iran are a source of pride for Iraqis and that Iran and Iraq are two neighboring countries that have common policies and interests, Mashdhani emphasized the need to establish strong relations between Baghdad and Tehran.

"If Iran is invaded, Iraq will stand by it," he said, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran is respected for its participation in the liberation of Iraq from the terrorist organization ISIL.

Mashdhani also emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between Islamic countries and creating effective solidarity in the Islamic world.

