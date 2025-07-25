  1. Politics
Iran, Pakistan FMs stress immediate end to crimes in Gaza

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan held a phone call Friday to stress the need to immediately stop the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and the region.

 Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Ishaq Dar discussed the Israeli regime's crimes by phone on Friday. 

Referring to the catastrophic dimensions of the siege of Gaza and the continued relentless attacks by the Zionist regime on infrastructure and residential areas in the enclave, Araghchi called for the use of all international and regional potentials, especially in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza and stop the crimes of the Zionist regime.

The Iranian foreign minister also criticized the recent decision of the Zionist regime's parliament to expand the occupation rule over the West Bank, calling the action a part of a long-term project to eliminate Palestinian identity. According to Araghchi, such moves, along with the continued attacks in Gaza, indicate the Zionists’ determination to completely destroy the land and people of Palestine. Therefore, he stressed that Islamic countries should not remain silent in the face of such dangerous project.

The Pakistani foreign minister, for his part, expressed serious concern about the deplorable humanitarian situation in Gaza and emphasized Pakistan’s readiness to actively cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran and other Islamic countries in sending humanitarian aid and supporting political solutions to end the crisis.

The two ministers also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation among Muslim countries, emphasizing the need for collective action to stop the Zionist regime's aggression.

