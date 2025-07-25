Pezeshkian condoles Russia over tragic plane crash incident

"With deep regret, I learned of the heartbreaking crash of a passenger plane in Russia’s Amur region, which resulted in the loss of all 49 lives on board. On behalf of the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the people of Russia, particularly to the families of the victims of this tragedy," the president stated.

"I pray to Almighty God for mercy and peace for the deceased, and for patience and solace for their bereaved families," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, offered condolences to the families of the 49 victims of the passenger plane crash in Russia’s Amur region.

Baghaei expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and extended sympathy to the people and government of the Russian Federation.

All the passengers on board were confirmed to have died on Thursday after a plane crashed in Russia’s Far East region.

MNA/