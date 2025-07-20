Tehran, Baku relations at very high level, ties will continue

The third Shusha Global Media Forum under the theme “Digital Pathways: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of AI” began in the city of Shsha in Azerbaijan on Saturday.

The forum brings together up to 140 international delegates from 52 countries, representing over 30 news agencies, seven international organizations, nearly 80 media outlets, and other entities relevant to the media landscape.

The forum participants include, in addition to foreign media representatives, Azerbaijani media representatives, experts, and officials.

Speaking in an interview with the Mehr News Agency correspondent on the sidelines of the summit, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, "Relations between Tehran and Baku are maintained at a very good level, our relations with Iran are excellent and these relations will continue."

"Recently, we hosted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in the city of Khankandi, which was a positive event," he noted.

Regarding the construction process of the Aras Corridor through the Aras River, the Azeri President said, "The construction process of this corridor is going well and this project is almost finished from our side, and we are waiting for the Iranian company to finish the part related to Iran."

"We have completed an important part of this corridor in Aghband-Kalala-Jolfa, I think this project will be put into operation by the end of this year," Aliyev said.

According to Aliyev, "a route from Iranian soil to Jolfa is being built and will soon be put into operation as a railway route."

In the end, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan emphasized to the Mehr reporter, "Please convey my greetings to Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian, the honorable President of Iran and our brothers in Iran."

