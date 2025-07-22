Investments in free zones offer ‘win-win’ opportunities

During a meeting of the Supreme Council of Free Trade-Industrial and Special Economic Zones in Tehran on Monday, President Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of strengthening relationships with neighboring countries to promote the growth of free zones.

He also highlighted the urgent need to reform costly, time-consuming, and inefficient customs processes, alongside enhancing oversight in these regions.

The president called for a thorough evaluation of the performance of free zones in alignment with established objectives. He pointed to successful global examples of utilizing the potential of free zones, stressing the necessity of analyzing which countries have optimized these opportunities effectively.

Pezeshkian also acknowledged Iran's rich human resources, internal capacities, and specialized workforce, advocating for the strategic engagement of renowned international advisors to enhance the productivity of free zones.

Furthermore, he highlighted the critical importance of selecting competent, efficient, and qualified managers to oversee free zones, emphasizing that these selections should be based on rigorous professional criteria and merit rather than personal or political affiliations.

Pezeshkian concluded by stating that the council is expected to identify innovative ideas and, if needed, collaborate with Parliament on necessary legal reforms for their implementation. He affirmed that these reforms will undoubtedly pave the way for growth and progress within the free zones.

MNA/