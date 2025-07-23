Japanese PM Ishiba to resign after ruling party’s defeat

According to the report, Ishiba shared the plans with his inner circle, TASS reported.

Ishiba is also expected to meet with the three former premiers - Yoshihide Suga, Fumio Kishida and Taro Aso, which is unusual. According to the newspaper’s government source, the premier will "bow to the three ex-premiers."

The ruling coalition in Japan, consisting of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Komeito Party, lost the majority of seats in the upper house of parliament after elections on July 20.

This is the second consecutive defeat for the ruling bloc led by Ishiba.

Last fall, he lost his majority in the key lower house of parliament, but thanks to disagreements in the opposition camp, he was able to form a minority government and remain in power.

