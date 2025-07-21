Japan's ruling coalition gov't loses majority in Upper House

The election was held Sunday, when 125 of the 248 Upper House seats were up for election to a six year term.

Preliminary results on Monday showed LDP and its Komeito coalition party had won 47 seats, three shy of the minimum 50 required for the coalition to maintain its majority, The Asahi Shimbun reported. Together, LDP and Komeito had a total of 75 uncontested seats.

The coalition also lost 19 seats from what they had prior to the vote.

The election also comes on the heels of the LDP coalition losing its majority in the Lower House in October, meaning this will be the first time in the party's 70-year history that it has led a coalition government without holding a majority in either house.

The upset comes as the LDP struggles to overcome public distrust following a major corruption scandal involving millions in campaign financing slush funds and the rising cost of living in the Asian nation.

MA/PR