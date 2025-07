The match between the two Irnaian and Tukish teams was held in Bolu in northwestern part of Turkey on Tuesday.

This was the second friendly in Turkey, Tractor, which is the champions of the last season of Iranian Professional League knwon as Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL 2024/25), played on the Turkish tour.

Tractor also won the other Turkish club Sivasspor 4-0 in their first friendly match.

