The United States is discussing a possible forced change of power in Ukraine, during which the post of president may pass from Vladimir Zelensky to the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), now Ambassador to the UK Valery Zaluzhny. This was announced on July 18 by American journalist Seymour Hersh, citing sources.

"Zelensky is on the short list for exile. <...> If Zelensky refuses to leave his office, which is most likely, <...> he will be dragged out by force. The ball is on his side," he wrote on his blog on the Substack platform, citing unnamed American officials.

Hersh clarified that Zaluzhny is considered the most likely successor to Zelensky. this reshuffle may occur within a few months. According to him, both Washington and Kiev believe that the conflict in Ukraine should end as soon as possible, while there is still a "chance to negotiate" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

