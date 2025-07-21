"Iran, Iraq are in the same trench", PM Sudani says

In a meeting with a visiting Iranian parliamentary delegation in Baghdad on Monday, Al-Sudani praised Iran’s command and military response to Israeli aggression, calling Israel’s actions criminal and unacceptable.

He emphasized that Iran and Iraq are united, adding that Iraq had objected to Israeli aircraft violating its airspace and raised the issue internationally.

Both sides highlighted their commitment to regional stability, cooperation on nuclear energy, and the fight against ISIL terrorist group.

They agreed that Israel’s attack wasn’t about uranium enrichment but an attempt to slow Iran’s overall progress.

The meeting ended with a warning against the danger of Israeli warmongering policy, calling for continued unity between Iran and Iraq to address regional challenges.

