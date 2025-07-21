Iran has no plans to hold talks with US in current situation

In response to a question regarding negotiations with the European troika, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said, “As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is tasked with utilizing diplomacy to defend the nation’s rights, we will employ this tool whenever we deem it necessary to secure the rights of people.”

On claims by the former US Secretary of State that Iran had agreed to uranium enrichment levels below one percent, he stated, “This is completely untrue and should be seen and analyzed within the context of internal disputes and political debates in the United States. It’s part of the ongoing rivalry between the two main parties and should not be regarded as factual statements.”

Regarding Europe’s proposal to delay the snapback mechanism, he added, “Araghchi sent a letter yesterday to the United Nations and members of the Security Council. The snapback mechanism is meaningless, unjustifiable, unethical, and illegal.”

He stressed that the European countries and JCPOA members have no logical justification for using a resolution they themselves approved for reinstating sanctions.

Baghaei added that a trilateral meeting between Iran, Russia and China will be held on Tuesday in Tehran to discuss the nuclear issue and the snapback mechanism.

"We have no plans to hold talks with the US in the current situation," he further cited.

Earlier on Monday, Baghaei announced that Iran and the three European countries (France, Germany, and the United Kingdom) will hold talks in Istanbul on Friday, July 25, at the level of deputy foreign ministers regarding Iran’s nuclear issue.

Tehran and Washington were engaged in negotiations led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump's foreign envoy Steve Witkoff and had conducted five rounds of indirect talks mediated by Oman when Israel launched a series of unprovoked aggressions, which upended the process.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/