Iran documents Israeli aggression on medical staff: MP

Mohammad Jamalian, member of the Iranian Parliament’s Health Commission, told Tasnim that the Health Ministry has compiled a report on the cases of Israeli war crimes and violations of international law during the recent war of aggression against Iran.

Apart from the official statements that have been released, the Health Ministry has documented the Israeli crimes and submitted reports to the WHO and other international organizations in order to prosecute the crimes through judicial channels, he added.

Decrying direct strikes on ambulances and medics as a brazen example of war crimes, the lawmaker said several Iranian medical and rescue forces have been martyred, and at least 11 ambulances have been seriously damaged in the Israeli military attacks on Iran.

The Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13. It carried out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear, military, and residential sites that resulted in the martyrdom of over 1,000 people, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary citizens.

MNA