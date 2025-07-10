17 killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza's Deir Balah

Health authorities in Gaza said Israeli forces killed women and children queuing for supplements and medicine near a medical centre in the strip on Thursday in an airstrike.

At least 15 people were killed in the strike in Deir al-Balah on Thursday, among them six children. The sources said that 17 were killed. Witnesses said 17 individuals, including eight children and two women, lost their lives in an attack near a medical facility in the city of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza.

The occupying regime claimed that it was targeting a Hamas fighter.

At least 55 Palestinians, including eight children, have been killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Thursday, local hospital sources said.

MNA