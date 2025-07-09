Mehr website to stop operations for 48 hrs due tech. upgrades

Mehr News Aegncy, including its English language webiste is going under technical operations to upgrade the its structure for about 48 hours starting from later today at 5 P.M..

Thefore, like other services of the news agency, the English website will not be updated for that 48-hour period.

The Mehr English Desk staff are grateful to the readers for their patience and express sorry for the inconvenience.

The Mehr staff hope that the webiste will resume operation after that period passes and the completion of these technical operations.

The sfatt will continue to update the readers on the latest national and international news via Mehr News Agency's official accounts on social media platforms.

Mehr News on Telegram

Mehr News on X

Mehr News on Instagram

MNA/