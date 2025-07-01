Iran condemns Israeli–US aggression at UN Finance Conference

Iran used the global platform of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development to denounce recent Israeli and US military attacks on Iranian soil, linking them to broader issues of injustice in the international financial system. Tehran’s message combines a strong geopolitical warning with an appeal for systemic economic reform in favor of developing nations.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a written statement read out by Iranian Ambassador to Spain Reza Zabib, described the joint military aggression by Israel and the United States against Iran as a blatant violation of the UN Charter, the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and the fundamental principles of international law.

Pezeshkian said such actions undermine multilateralism and international norms, and he urged United Nations member states to condemn the illegal assault. He further highlighted that coercive unilateral measures—such as US sanctions—are obstacles to nations’ right to development, which he defined as a basic human right that no nation should be deprived of.

He also criticized the structural inequities within international financial institutions, asserting that developing countries are often excluded or underrepresented in decision-making processes. He called for urgent reforms to create a more equitable financial order that empowers the Global South.

While reading the president’s message, Ambassador Zabib—who also chaired one of the conference sessions—showed photographs of dozens of Iranian children killed in the Israeli attacks. He emphasized that the strikes, which claimed the lives and injured thousands of civilians, represented not only military aggression but a humanitarian catastrophe.

The Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development opened in Seville, Spain, on Monday, with participation from senior officials and heads of state from over 150 countries. UN Secretary-General António Guterres delivered the keynote address.

President Pezeshkian had been scheduled to attend in person but canceled his trip due to the recent Israeli–US aggression. Instead, his message was delivered by Ambassador Reza Zabib, underscoring the importance Iran placed on conveying its position to the international community amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

MNA/Iranpress