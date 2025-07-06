Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky congratulates Iran's victory in war

"In the first place, I congratulate theLeader of The Islamic Revolution and the people of The Islamic Republic, and indeed, the entire Muslim ummah for this victory from Allah the Almighty," said Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, leader of Nigeria’s Islamic Movement, in an interview with local Iranian media.

The prominent Nigerian Shiite leader underscored Iran’s narrative of resilience against Western and Israeli pressure while highlighting rare unity between a government and its people in the region.

Sheikh Zakzaky described Iran’s recent defensive successes as divine validation of Iran's anti-Western stance.

MNA