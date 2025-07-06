  1. Politics
Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky congratulates Iran's victory in war

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, a prominent Muslim scholar and the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, has congratulated the Leader of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation on the victory in recent war.

"In the first place, I congratulate theLeader of The Islamic Revolution and the people of The Islamic Republic, and indeed, the entire Muslim ummah for this victory from Allah the Almighty," said Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, leader of Nigeria’s Islamic Movement, in an interview with local Iranian media.

The prominent Nigerian Shiite leader underscored Iran’s narrative of resilience against Western and Israeli pressure while highlighting rare unity between a government and its people in the region.

Sheikh Zakzaky described Iran’s recent defensive successes as divine validation of Iran's anti-Western stance. 

