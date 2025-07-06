  1. Politics
Jul 6, 2025, 4:56 PM

Iran, France FMs discuss ties, regional developments by phone

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and France held a phone conversation on Sunday to discuss developments in the region following the 12-day Israeli imposed war on Iran.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot spoke by telephone today, Sunday, with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, who is in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the 17th BRICS summit.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in the region following the military aggression of the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran.

The Foreign Ministers of Iran and France also discussed and exchanged views on the latest status of consular relations between the two countries.

