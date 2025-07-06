Iran's FM arrives in Brazil to attend BRICS summit

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday to attend the BRICS summit, where leaders from major emerging economies are gathering to discuss global trade, financial reform, and geopolitical cooperation.

The foreign minister posted a message on his X account upon his arrival in Brazil, expressing gratitude to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei who attended a mourning ceremony at Ashura night last night, making his first public appearance since the start of the Israeli-US war on the country. The Leader commanded Iranian armed forces during the retaliatory operations against the aggressors in the 12-day war. He appeared on state TV three times in video messages addressing the nation.

According to AFP, merging nations, which represent about half the world's population and 40 percent of global economic output, are expected to decry US President Donald Trump's "indiscriminate" trade tariffs, saying they are illegal and risk hurting the global economy. They are set to unite over "serious concerns" about US import tariffs, according to a draft summit statement obtained by AFP.

