Nigerian mourners honor Gaza children

The mourners commemorated children of Gaza who are also being massacred by Israeli regime, according to media reports.

A participant in the event said that it was to remember the youngest martyr and son of Iman Hussain (AS), Ali al-Asghar and the same time, the photos of Gaza shocking photos were displayed in order to show the relevance of the tragic massacre of Karbala and the recent genocide of Israeli regime on Palestinian people.

Suwaiba Yunus, a renown female Islamic scholar talked on the role of Sayyeda Zainab (SA), daughter of Imam Ali (AS) at Karbala and the tragic martyrdom of Al al-Asghar.

Women with newly born babies commemorated the martyrdom of Ali al-Asghar while some kids showcased several horrific photos of their counterparts in Gaza who were wounded and dying of starvation due to Israeli blockade of access to food, water and medicine to them.

Some 14 centuries ago, On the tenth day of Muharram during the Karbala massacre, family and companions of Imam Hussain (as) had no access to water for three days and their thirst became unbearable to the extent that mother of Ali al-Asghar could not breastfeed him due to lack of water.

Imam Hussain (AS) carried his child who was only six months old, while his mouth was extremely dried. He addressed the Yazid's troops and said "If you do not show mercy upon me, at least have mercy upon this child." At this moment, one of the Umayyad troops, Harmala, shot an arrow to the six months old child and cut off his throat, making him the youngest martyr of Karbala.

