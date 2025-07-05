Tasu'a: Hazrat Abbas’s loyalty to Imam Hussein (AS)

While Muharram encompasses multiple significant events, Tasu'a holds particular importance due to the martyrdom of Abbas, Imam Hussein's brother, who was martyred while making efforts to retrieve water from the Euphrates.

Shia Muslims, especially in Iran and Iraq, observe mourning rituals on this day.

Tasu'a commemorates the eve of the Battle of Karbala, where Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his companions were martyred.

It is a day of profound sorrow for Muslims worldwide, marking the anniversary of the Third Infallible Imam from the Household of the Holy Prophet.

Millions of Iranians, dressed in black, participate in nationwide mourning events during the first ten days of Muharram to honor Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his 72 loyal followers.

Eulogists and Islamic scholars recount the Battle of Karbala, which occurred in 680 AC when Imam Hussein and his companions confronted the army of Caliph Yazid I.

The Battle took place on the Karbala plain in present-day Iraq. Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his accompanying group were denied access to water from the Euphrates River by the Kufi army, a pivotal event leading to the tragedy. Many historians attribute the conflict to Imam Hussein's refusal to accept Yazid I's rule.

On the ninth day of Muharram in 61 Hijra, Shemr arrived in Karbala with a letter from Ubayd Allah ibn Ziyad, instructing Umar ibn Sa’ad to either engage Imam Hussein (PBUH) seriously or relinquish command to Shemr. Umar Sa’ad chose to prepare for war.

Amidst the approaching armies, Imam Hussein (PBUH) dispatched his brother Abbas ibn Ali (PBUH) to request a delay in prayer and Quran recitation.

Shemr also offered safe passage to Hazrat Abbas (PBUH) and the sons of Umm ul-Banin, which was rejected. Shia Muslims associate Tasu'a with Hazrat Abbas (PBUH), honoring his sacrifice similarly to Ashura. Tasu'a and Ashura are public holidays in Iran.

The day is of utmost importance to Shia Muslims, who mourn the hardships endured by Imam Hussein's companions and Ahl al-Bayt. In Iran and other Shia-majority countries, mourners participate in chest- and chain-beating rituals.

Historical accounts detail Shemr's arrival in Karbala with 4,000 soldiers, carrying ibn Ziyad's demand for Imam Hussein's allegiance or preparation for battle. Ibn Ziyad threatened Umar ibn Sa’ad with a replacement by Shemr if he disobeyed. Consequently, Umar ibn Sa’ad appointed Shemr as commander of the infantry.

Shemr sought safe passage from Ubayd Allah for his nieces (children of Umm ul-Banin) and Abdulla ibn Abi Al-Mahal, Umm ul-Banin's nephew, which was granted. However, the children of Umm ul-Banin rejected the offer.

Another account states Shemr brought the safe-conduct letter for Hazrat Abbas (PBUH) and his brothers. They initially refused to respond to Shemr, but Imam Hussein (PBUH) instructed Hazrat Abbas (PBUH) to answer, acknowledging their kinship.

Hazrat Abbas (PBUH) and his brothers then confronted Shemr, rejecting his offer of safe passage and condemning his concern for them while the Holy Prophet's descendants remained unprotected.

Following the rejection of safe passage, Omar ibn Sa’d's army prepared for battle against Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his companions on the evening of Tasu'a.

The increased activity of Omar Sa'd's army prompted Hazrat Zainab (PBUH) to question her brother, Imam Hussein (PBUH), about the approaching voices. Imam Hussein (PBUH) then sent Hazrat Abbas (PBUH) to inquire about the enemy's intentions. The army demanded the allegiance or readiness for battle of Imam Hussein.

Hazrat Abbas (PBUH) relayed this message to Imam Hussein (PBUH), who requested a postponement of the war until the next day for prayer, a request that was granted. That night, Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his family were besieged.

Abbas made exceptional sacrifices in the Battle of Karbala and was martyred shortly before Imam Hussein on Ashura. He is buried in his shrine in Karbala, near Imam Hussein’s mausoleum.

Thousands of Iranians travel to Iraq for Tasu'a and Ashura to participate in processions and visit holy shrines in Karbala and Najaf.

Religious rituals in Iran include mourning processions ("Dasteh"), where people dressed in black walk in long lines, carrying the "Alam," a symbol of Imam Hussein's army, and flags, while reciting sad poems led by a "Maddah" (eulogist). "Ta'zieh" (Passion Play) is another ritual that symbolically reenacts the events of Karbala.

Votive offerings of Iranian food are also common during Tasu'a and Ashura. Many Iranians travel to Karbala on foot for days, some even weeks, leading up to Tasu'a and Ashura, demonstrating their devotion and paying homage to Imam Hussein (PBUH).

These pilgrims face numerous challenges during their journey, including extreme weather conditions, but their unwavering faith motivates them to continue. The roads to Karbala are lined with "Mawkebs" (resting places) offering free food, drinks, and accommodation to the pilgrims, showcasing the generosity and hospitality of the Iraqi people.

In addition to the religious rituals, cultural events are also held during Tasu'a and Ashura to commemorate the Battle of Karbala. These events include poetry recitations, art exhibitions, and film screenings that depict the events of Karbala and highlight the virtues of Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his companions.

The global Shia community also observes Tasu'a and Ashura with solemnity. In countries like Lebanon, Pakistan, India, and Nigeria, mourners participate in processions, hold Majalis (gatherings), and organize blood donation drives as a tribute to Imam Hussein's sacrifice.

The message of Imam Hussein (PBUH) transcends religious boundaries, inspiring people of all faiths to stand up against injustice and oppression. His unwavering commitment to truth, justice, and human dignity continues to resonate with millions around the world, making Tasu'a and Ashura not only days of mourning but also days of reflection and inspiration.

The remembrance of the events of Tasu'a serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made for the sake of righteousness and the importance of upholding moral principles in the face of adversity. It underscores the timeless relevance of Imam Hussein's message and his enduring legacy as a symbol of resistance against tyranny and a champion of human rights.

The story of Tasu'a and the events leading up to Ashura are not just historical narratives but also living testaments to the power of faith, courage, and unwavering dedication to principles, and values that continue to shape the lives and actions of countless individuals across the globe.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour