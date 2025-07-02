Iran embassy in Berlin rejects German media claims

In an official statement on Tuesday, the embassy described the accusations as baseless, condemning them in the strongest terms.

The embassy suggested that the unfounded and dangerous claims appear to be part of a targeted campaign to distract public attention from the recent Israeli military aggression against Iran, which resulted in the deaths of nearly a thousand Iranians, including women, children, and scientists.

Iranian officials had previously communicated with German authorities, warning that certain third parties might be attempting to manipulate public opinion through fabricated narratives.

The embassy emphasized the importance of raising awareness about suspicious narratives.

MNA/IRN