Foreign students attend funeral of Israel aggression martyrs

Nigerian Student:

The people of Iran ask the people of Nigeria and Africa to unite against the crimes of Israel, which started the war with false pretexts.

By honoring their martyrs, the people of Iran invite the world to stand up for justice and stop oppression.

The world must stand up against Israel's oppression and killing of children and mothers and stop these crimes by uniting.

Indian student:

In the recent battle, the brave Iranians died with dignity in their homes with their families, while the Zionist enemy was hiding in underground shelters out of fear. A person who is on the path of truth always stands openly and does not retreat because of fear.

Pakistani student:

The brave nation of Iran sincerely appreciates the zealous people of Pakistan for their sincere support and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Iran and supporting the cause of Palestine with prayers and raising the voice of right-seeking.

The issue of Palestine is the problem of the whole Islamic nation and requires the unity of Muslims to solve it.

The nation of Iran wants all Muslims to stand up for justice and freedom of Palestine with unity.

