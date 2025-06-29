Turkey to resume flights to Iran

ürkiye’s flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, announced on Saturday that it will resume flights to Iran starting Monday, June 30, following a temporary suspension earlier this month due to security concerns.

Turkish Airlines' CEO Bilal Eksi confirmed the development in a social media post, stating, “We are restarting our Mashhad flights on Monday, June 30.”

The announcement marks the national carrier’s first scheduled flight to Iran since Türkiye suspended all routes on June 13 following Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

The decision to resume flights comes after a ceasefire agreement was reached between Iran and Israel, easing immediate security risks and allowing for a phased return of air travel.

Iran has reopened much of its airspace to international overflights following a ceasefire with Israel, though domestic and foreign passenger flights remain suspended in major parts of the country, an official said Saturday.

According to a statement from Majid Akhavan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, the eastern, central, and western portions of Iran’s airspace are now available to international overflight operations.

RHM/