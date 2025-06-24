Iran self-defense had nothing to do with friendly neighbour

“Iran’s military strikes on American military base ‘Al-Udeid’ was in exercise of our self-defense under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter in response to the United States’ unprovoked aggression against Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty that took place on 22 June 2025,” Baqaei wrote on his X account on Tuesday.

“This act of self-defense had nothing to do with our friendly neighbour Qatar as we enjoy excellent and deeply rooted relationships,” he added.

“Iran remains fully committed to its good-neighbourliness policy with respect to the State of Qatar and other neighboring countries,” he noted.

“We resolve not to let U.S./Israeli criminal aggressions and malign policies against Iran create division between us and the brotherly countries of the region,” he stressed.

Iran’s Armed Forces fired missiles at a U.S. military base in Qatar in retaliation for U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. The powerful missiles were fired at the United States’ Al Udeid airbase in Qatar as part of Operation Harbinger of Conquest on Monday evening.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) said in a statement that the headquarters of the United States Air Forces Central Command, the United States’ largest strategic asset in West Asia, had been hit.

The I.R.G.C. said Iran’s message to the White House and its allies was clear: By relying on God the Almighty, and backed up by the Iranian people, the Islamic Republic of Iran would under no circumstances leave a violation of its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national security unanswered.

The Supreme National Security Council (S.N.S.C.) said in a separate but simultaneous statement that the number of the missiles fired at the United States’ Al Udeid airbase in Qatar equaled the number of bombs the U.S. military had used to target Iranian nuclear facilities.

The United States carried out strikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday, becoming a direct party to a war of aggression that the Israeli regime started against Iran on June 13. Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had already warned the United States that its intervention would bring America “irreparable harm.”

The Israeli regime attacked Iran, including residential buildings in Tehran, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck.

MNA/IRN

