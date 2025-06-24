  1. Politics
Israeli regime targets four residential units in N Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – The Israeli regime targeted four residential units in Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh, a town in Gilan Province, located in northern Iran.

The deputy governor of Gilan Province for political, security, and social affairs says that four residential units were hit by Israeli projectiles, killing nine civilians.

Speaking to IRNA on Tuesday morning, Ali Baqeri said that the residential units were completely destroyed and the surrounding homes were damaged by the explosions.

Nine people were killed and 33 more were injured, he said, adding that five of the injured people were hospitalized and the rest received outpatient treatment.

He noted that 16 women and children were among these people.

Further details will be announced later, he stresse

