Liar Trump speaks of ceasefire between Iran, Israeli regime

"It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Compelete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and compeleted their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!" Trump claimed early on Tuesday.

Trump's remarks come as the Israeli regime is conducting attacks on several parts of Iran.

"Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END TO THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL," he further claimed.

There were no immediate comments from the Iranian side.

MNA/