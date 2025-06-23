US opened hands of Iran armed forces to do any action

"The US , continuing its all-out support for the barbaric and aggressive Zionist regime, openly and directly entered the war by violating the sovereignty of Islamic Iran and violating the sacred soil of our country," Major General Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi, the newly-elected Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces wrote in a statement on Monday.

Criminal America should know that Iran punish its Israeli regime, General Mousavi, adding that we will never back down in this regard.

By attacking Iran, the US opened the hands of Iran armed forces to do any actions, he said.

The United States military had of course already been heavily involved in the Israeli war on Iran that started on June 13, in everything from helping with targeting to the constant restocking of the Israeli regime’s arsenal.

But, by violating Iranian airspace and carrying out strikes against the three Iranian nuclear facilities, the United States has now turned into a direct party to the aggression. The implications for America cannot be overstated. Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei had as recently as June 18 warned the United States that joining the Israeli war on Iran would bring America “irreparable harm.”

The Israeli regime had assumed that by waging on Iran a military campaign that was really deficient but that had the looks of an all-out campaign, the United States would face a fait accompli and would be dragged in inevitably. If it was, America would then do for Israel what Israel could never do on its own: topple the Iranian government.

