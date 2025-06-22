Iraq denounces US military attack on Iran’s nuclear sites

Speaking in a meeting with Iranian foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Turkish capital of Istanbul on Sunday, Hussein denounced the US move in violation of the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran by attacking its nuclear facilities.

The US military attack on Iran’s nuclear sites poses a serious threat towards the regional peace and security which can jeopardize the regional stability to a great extent, Iraq’s top diplomat underlined.

The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, appreciated the Iraqi position in condemning the US military attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, emphasizing that Islamic Republic of Iran will defend its national security and interests with outmost power.

Araghchi stressed that US aggressive move is a gross violation of the international law and goals of the UN Charter and also the UN Resolution 2231.

Iran’s top diplomat called on all governments to adopt a decisive stance against the US move and do not allow the normalization of such violations of the international law.

