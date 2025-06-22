  1. Politics
Jun 22, 2025, 8:46 PM

Araghchi to UK counterpart:

US attack on Iran nuclear sites gross violation of intl. law

US attack on Iran nuclear sites gross violation of intl. law

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that US military attack on Iran’s nuclear sites is a gross violation of the international law.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Sunday, Iran’s top diplomat denounced the US aggression in launching military attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

During the phone call, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest developments in the region regarding the military attack of the United States on Iran’s peaceful nuclear sites.

The British foreign secretary, for his part, rejected the cooperation of his country in this aggression and called for the continuation of the path of diplomacy.

Lammy expressed his regret over the US attack on Iran’s nuclear sites.

MA/6508408

News ID 233507
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News