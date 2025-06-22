Iran submits protest letter to US Interest Section in Tehran

Following the criminal and illegal act of the US government in military aggression against Iran’s nuclear sites, a protest letter of the Islamic Republic of Iran was submitted by Assistant to the top Iranian Diplomat and Director General of the Department of America at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Issa Kameli to Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Nadine Olivieri Lozano as the US Interest Section in Iran for immediate delivery of the protest letter to the US government’s officials.

Strongly condemning the aggressive act of the US government, that responsibility of the attack has been explicitly been admitted by the US president, it has been emphasized that the US military attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities is a gross violation of the UN Charter, the fundamental principles of the international law and UN Resolution 2231.

Emphasizing the inalienable right of Iran in legitimate defense of its national sovereignty and territorial integrity according to the Article 51 of the UN Charter, Kameli stressed that US government will be held accountable for the legal, political and international consequences of this aggressive act directly.

The Swiss envoy emphasized that she will convey the strong protest of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the US officials immediately.

