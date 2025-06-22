  1. Politics
Jun 22, 2025, 6:56 PM

Many nations ready to give their nukes to Iran: Medvedev

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said President Donald Trump "has pushed the US into another war," warning that theere are many nations are ready to give their nuclear weapons to Iran.

Medvedev suggested that the United States' attacks on three sites in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow backfired, and led to the opposite result.

Medvedev also said President Donald Trump "has pushed the US into another war."

Earlier, Medvedev in a post on his social media account said on Saturday "Israel has a secret nuclear program. Israel should abandon its secret nuclear programs  under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency."

The former Russian president continued,"Why is the nuclear program good for Tel Aviv, but not for Tehran?" Netanyahu will eventually leave one day, but Iran will remain.

